Chinese woman suspected of spying arrested in Delhi; was living as monk

On the basis of information that Ruo is involved in “anti-national activities” and presently residing in India as a Nepalese citizen, she was detained from Majnu Ka Tila, a Delhi Police statement said.

A Chinese woman, suspected of spying and for staying in India under a false identity, has been arrested by Delhi Police.

She was allegedly indulging in “anti-national activities”, officials said on Thursday (October 20).

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China, they said.

She was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen, disguised as a Buddhist monk, and was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama was recovered from her. However, when enquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was found that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019, they said.

A case has been registered against her on October 17 under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.