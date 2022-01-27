Chinese Army hands over missing Arunachal boy to India

On January 19, after Taron had gone missing from near the LAC, the Indian Army had approached the Chinese side for assistance in tracing the boy.

A teenager from Arunachal Pradesh, who had been missing along the Line of Actual Control with China since January 18, has been handed over to the Indian Army by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted the same on Thursday.

“The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination,” he wrote.

The PLA had earlier confirmed that Taron, 19, from Jido Village in Upper Siang District, would be repatriated to the Indian side, but there was a delay due to bad weather in the mountainous area.

The Chinese PLA handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army at WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh today.

I thank our proud Indian Army for pursuing the case meticulously with PLA and safely securing our young boy back home 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FyiaM4wfQk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2022

On January 19, after Taron had gone missing from near the LAC, the Indian Army had approached the Chinese side for assistance in tracing the boy. The Arunachal district authorities had said the youth along with others were hunting in the border area when the incident took place.

“The Chinese side had given an assurance that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol,” the minister said.

Later, Rijiju put out that the Chinese side had conveyed to the Indian Army that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity. “To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited,” Rijiju had stated on social media.

Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side. https://t.co/CX7pu2jIRV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 26, 2022

On January 25, Rijiju had tweeted that the teen’s safe return was a priority and had appealed to people to be cautious in making statements about him.

A report in NDTV quoted witness Johnny Yuing, who had been with Taron, as saying: “I went with Miriam for hunting at Siyangla area but due to darkness we couldn’t proceed. Suddenly, Chinese PLA came and took Miram in their captivity. They chased me but I managed to flee the area. I informed the nearest Indian Army checkpost about the abduction. The next day, I returned to Tuting and informed Miram’s family members and the Indian Army camp at Tuting.”