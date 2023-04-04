China renames 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, claims they are part of South Tibet

Coordinates for two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, two rivers as well their subordinate administrative districts have been given in the list

In yet another unilateral step that would worsen its relationship with India, China has reportedly renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, delineating them under Zangnan, or South Tibet.

According to reports, the list of names in Chinese, Tibetan and Pinyin characters have been released by the Chinese ministry of civil affairs following regulations on geographical names issued by the Chinese cabinet.

This is the third time China has renamed places in Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese civil affairs ministry had announced the first batch of standardized geographical names of six places in 2017 and a second list of 15 places was released in 2021.

According to state-run tabloid Global Times, coordinates for two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, two rivers as well their subordinate administrative districts have been given in the list.

Advertisement

“According to the relevant regulations of the State Council (China’s cabinet) on the management of geographical names, our ministry, together with relevant departments, has standardized some geographical names in southern Tibet,” a release issued by the civil affairs ministry said on Sunday.

Zhang Yongpan from the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences told Global Times that the step to standardize names “falls within China’s sovereignty.”

Other experts told the tabloid that names of more places in the region are expected to be standardized in the future.

India has been pushing back against Beijing’s claims that Zangnan is a part of Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) of China. New Delhi has earlier dismissed China’s move to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh and has reiterated that the area was an integral part of India and renaming it wouldn’t change the fact.