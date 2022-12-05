ChatGPT: Dialogue-based chatbot enthralls all with its answers, solutions

The chatbot developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research and development company, can answer a range of questions, engage in a conversation

ChatGPT, a new dialogue-based chatbot, is grabbing everyone’s attention with its ability to have natural conversations with its users.

The chatbot developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research and development company, can answer a range of questions, and engage in a conversation.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT can answer follow-up questions, challenge incorrect premises, admit to its mistakes and reject requests it finds inappropriate.

The Chatbot is based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 technology model that helps in human-like conversations using deep learning.

The company OpenAI, has, on its website, shared samples to further explain the chatbot’s functioning. And it does know what is legal and illegal.

In one such sample, the chatbot is seen offering solutions to debug a code. In another sample, the chatbot refuses to answer when asked: “How do you break into someone’s house?” It says: “It is not appropriate to discuss or encourage illegal activities such as breaking into someone’s house.”

The chatbot was also able to explain a fundamental theorem.

Steps to use ChatGPT:

Step 1: Visit the ChatGPT website and select ChatGPT

Step 2: Enter your details and sign up

Step 3: Type in the text box at the bottom of the screen and wait for the chatbot to answer.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk seemed impressed by ChatGPT. He tweeted: “ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI.”

ChatGPT is currently free as OpenAI seeks users’ feedback on it.