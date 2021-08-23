Centre calls all-party meeting on Aug 26 to discuss unfolding Afghan crisis

The government reportedly is expected to give its assessment of the situation in the Taliban-captured Afghanistan as well as evacuation measures

The Centre has convened an all-party meeting on August 26 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan which is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban took control.

The meeting is slated to be held at 11 am on Thursday, reports said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to brief leaders of all political parties on the recent developments in the war-torn country.

“In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Narendra Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi will be intimating further details,” External Affairs Minister Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The government at the meeting is expected to discuss its evacuation mission and share its report on the situation in Afghanistan.

On August 15, the day India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, swarms of Taliban fighters invaded Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, triggering chaos and a mad rush among people to leave the country to escape a tyrannical regime they rejected 20 years ago. Sensing capture, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, leading to the fall of his government.

A day later, the Kabul airport, the only way out of Afghanistan, witnessed crowds swarming the runway in hope of boarding aircraft that could help them escape the Taliban.

While several countries have been evacuating their nationals ever since, India has evacuated over 700 people from the war-torn country through special repatriation flights of the Indian Air Force.