Centre bans 54 more Chinese apps citing security concerns

The apps against whom the adverse security inputs were generated include Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera, Music Player, Music Plus, Volume Booster, Video Players Media, Viva Video Editor, Nice Video Baidu, AppLock and Astracraft among others

Eight months after India had banned popular short video sharing platform TikTok and a host of other made in China apps, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has on Monday (February 14) barred 54 mobile applications belonging to Chinese companies since it posed a threat to the country’s national security.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a statement which said that these 54 apps allegedly obtain various critical permissions and collect sensitive user data. And, these collected real-time data were being “misused and transmitted to servers located in hostile country,” said the ministry.

The apps that will be affected by the ban include Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire, a popular mobile battle royale game, Tencent’s XRiver, mobile game Onmyoji arena, Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera, Music Player, Music Plus, Volume Booster, Video Players Media all formats, Viva Video Editor, Nice Video Baidu, AppLock and Astracraft, among others, said media reports.

This is not the first time the Indian government is going after Chinese apps. They have been under the scrutiny of the Indian government and in June 2021, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including the highly popular short video sharing platform TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat and Bigo Live. The reason given at that time was that these apps were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, said MeitY. Hitting at Chinese companies in the country comes in the backdrop of India’s ongoing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with China. This prolonged stand-off has been on since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long LAC with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.