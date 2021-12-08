CDS Bipin Rawat, wife and 11 others killed in chopper crash

The CDS perished in the crash with his wife and 11 others, while Group Captain Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Wednesday evening that Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board had died in an unfortunate chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

A sole male survivor – Group Captain Varun Singh – is being treated for severe injuries.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with many other politicians and former army chiefs, condoled the demise of General Bipin Rawat.

General Rawat, 63, took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the crash an unprecedented tragedy. “I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief,” he said.

There is one survivor, a male, Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith had earlier told PTI. “Thirteen of the 14 (occupants) have died. There is one male survivor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh has postponed his decision to address Parliament on the crash of the chopper in Tamil Nadu. He was slated to address the Parliament on Wednesday (December 8), but will now make a statement on Thursday (December 9).

General Bipin Rawat was one of the 14 passengers on board the Mi-17 Army helicopter that crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. The IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence. As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our Armed Forces. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021

Legends Never Die🙏 pic.twitter.com/LLmWlQCqI1 — Bhupendra Singh Udat (@bs_rathore_9) December 8, 2021

As per the protocol, Singh briefed Modi about the crash and the Indian Air Force chief was asked to reach the site. On Wednesday afternoon, Singh also visited Gen Rawat’s official residence in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too is flying to Coonoor, as per latest reports.

TV visuals showed the badly damaged chopper in flames, possibly under the impact of the crash. Apparently, a major tragedy was averted as the helicopter fell at some distance away from human habitation, averting possible mass casualties.

The accident site was a scene of despair with trees being reduced to broken pieces under the impact of the crash, flames from the chopper engulfing the wooden logs resulting in billowing smoke and personnel scurrying to douse the fire, including using buckets and water hose.

The rescue work was made difficult by the rough terrain. Senior Tamil Nadu government officials are assisting the relief work at the crash site. A medical team from Ooty and Coimbatore too rushed to the spot.

The chopper took off at 11.47 am from IAF’s Sulur base in Coimbatore and crashed near a government estate at 12.20 pm in the Nilgiris in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu, about 10 kms from Wellington where it was supposed to land. It took more than an hour and support of nearby villagers to douse the fire.

The bodies found were shifted to Ooty general hospital and to the military hospital inside Madras Regiment Centre, located at Black Bridge near Aruvankadu.

Meanwhile, the Ooty-Kattery road has been blocked for vehicles. Only those moving upwards, towards Ooty from Coimbatore, are being allowed to pass. Vehicles moving from Ooty to the plains have been diverted.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington in the Nilgiris. Official sources in Coimbatore earlier said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/cnKn7RNFeR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The Mi-17 double engine chopper is described as a very stable aircraft used for VVIP flights.

(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story)