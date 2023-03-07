CBI’s Op Trishul: Pearls Group director brought from Fiji, held in ponzi scam

Operation Trishul aims to geo-locate proceeds of crimes and fugitives with Interpol help and bring them back

The CBI has arrested Harchand Singh Gill, a director of the Pearls Group, in connection with a multi-crore ponzi scam.

Gill was deported from Fiji and brought back to India late Monday night under Operation Trishul, officials said on Tuesday (March 7).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched Operation Trishul last year to bring back fugitives living abroad, they added. The operation aims to geo-locate proceeds of crimes and fugitives with the help of Interpol and bring them back.

The CBI claims that around 30 fugitives have been brought to India under the operation since then.

The agency started the investigation against the Pearls Group and its founder Nirmal Singh Bhangoo on February 19, 2014. The group allegedly cheated gullible investors after offering them land in exchange of investments.

The CBI has alleged that the company siphoned off over Rs 60,000 crore by duping these investors.

(With agency inputs)