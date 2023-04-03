CBI’s key responsibility is to free India from corruption: PM Modi

While speaking at CBI's diamond jubilee celebrations, PM Modi said CBI has given faith to people through its work and techniques

Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) therefore has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The prime minister said this while speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Modi applauded the CBI for its significant role and said that it has given faith to people through its work and techniques.

Also read: PM Modi reviews operational readiness of armed forces at Combined Commanders’ Conference

Advertisement

Corruption, a roadblock

He termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI’s key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption

The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. “Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption,” Modi said

Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.

President’s Police Medal

During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein the prime minister will present medals to the recipients, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur. He will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. He will also launch the agency’s Twitter handle.

Also read: Modi: People hired to tarnish my image with support from inside and outside India

The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.

(With Agency inputs)