Casteist remarks on Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuvraj arrested, released on bail

Yuvraj Singh apologised for the 'unintentional remarks' stating that his comment on leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was misunderstood in an Instagram live video in June 2020.

Yuvraj Singh was arrested and released on bail by the Haryana Police on Sunday (October 17) in a case against him for making casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal, another cricketer, on Instagram live chat last year.

The cricketer apologised for the ‘unintentional remarks’ stating that his comment on Yuzvendra Chahal was misunderstood in an Instagram live video in June 2020 with Rohit Sharma, another cricketer.

DSP Vinod Shankar said, “Yuvraj Singh came to Hansi on Saturday, and we made a formal arrest. He was released on bail bond after a few hours.”

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by a Dalit activist in February 2021 demanding his arrest and registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An FIR was filed based on the complaint.

In a statement on his official Twitter last year, Yuvraj expressed regret if he had hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings unintentionally. He also emphasized that his love for India and the people is eternal. His statement read, “I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted.”

Activist Rajat Kalsan said that the police would submit its final report with the SC/ST court in Hisar on the case in few days and that the cricketer will take a regular bail from there. Kalsan added, “We will do our best to prove his guilt since he has insulted the whole community. Kalsan stressed the bail given under the SC/ST Act, challenging it in the Supreme Court and quoted, “Hopefully you will see him behind bars.”