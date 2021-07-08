Cairn Energy secures French court order to seize 20 Indian govt properties

Agencies
Newdelhi,  Updated 11:47 AM, 8 July, 2021
0
COMMENTS
PrintText Increase Text Decrease
An arbitration panel had in December ordered the Indian government to return USD 1.2 billion plus interest and penalty to Cairn Energy after reversing a retrospective tax demand. File Photo

Britain’s Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize about 20 Indian government properties in France to recover a part of USD 1.7 billion arbitration award, sources said on Thursday (July 8).

On June 11, the French court had ordered Cairn Energy’s takeover of Indian government properties, mostly comprising flat; and the legal process got completed on Wednesday evening.

An arbitration panel had in December ordered the Indian government to return USD 1.2 billion plus interest and penalty to Cairn Energy after reversing a retrospective tax demand.

AdvertisementChoco-pie Ad

With the Indian government not honouring the award, Cairn Energy has moved in multiple jurisdictions overseas to recover the amount due by seizing Indian government assets.

Get breaking news and latest updates from India
and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US:

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR