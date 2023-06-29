Cabinet reshuffle? Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting on July 3

Nadda’s participation leads to speculation about changes in the government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of his Council of Ministers on July 3, triggering speculation about a possible reshuffle among cabinet ministers and perhaps in the BJP as well.

The meeting is likely to be held at the newly built convention centre at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan trade fair complex which will also host the G20 summit in September.

On Wednesday, Modi held marathon meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda among others.

Nadda’s participation led to speculation about changes in the government and the BJP organisation as the party gears up for key assembly elections this year and parliamentary elections next year.

For the past few days, Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh have held several rounds of deliberations on organisational and political issues.

Elections are due in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram this year. The meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held days before the Monsoon session of the Parliament which is likely to begin in the third week of July.

