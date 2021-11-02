By-polls: TMC bags all seats in WB; Cong’s big win at Hanagal in Karnataka

The counting of votes is underway today (November 2) in the crucial by-polls in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats, across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagra Haveli

Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, the wife of late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has won the Mandi Lok Sabha bypolls in Himachal Pradesh. At first, she was trailing behind BJP’s Kargil war hero, Brigadier (Retd) Khushal Thakur but soon pulled ahead.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is on a winning streak romping home in all the four assembly constituencies. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay won Khardah assembly seat by a margin of 93,832 votes, while Shantipur assembly seat was won by a margin of 63,892 votes.

BJP is holding its fort in Assam, winning the bypoll to Thowra and was leading along with its allies in four seats of Assam assembly on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission. BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, who switched over from the Congress, won the Thowra seat by a margin of 30,561 votes for a third term, the EC said.

The BJP however has suffered a big shock in Karnataka, especially in the home turf of CM Basavraj Bommai. Congress candidate Srinivas Mane won the Hanagal bypoll with a margin of 7,598 votes defeating the BJP candidate Shivaraja Sajjan. Bommai, who is completing 100 days in office, had camped in Hanagal to ensure a BJP victory and was hoping to win by a small margin as the Congress candidate is popular in the area. T

The big loss in Hanagal has come as a shock to Bommai, said a News18 report.

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, has won with a margin of 47,447 votes after twenty-two rounds of counting for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. She defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit garnering 1,12,741 votes, while her close rival, Gavit, got 63,382 votes, the EC website updated at 2:05 pm showed.

Polling for three parliamentary seats and 29 assembly constituencies were held on October 30, an exercise being seen as a barometer of the political mood in the country ahead of assembly elections in politically critical Uttar Pradesh, as well as other states.

There has been no discernible wave, but some states stood out. The voters in Assam and West Bengal, for example, have given a decisive thumbs up to the ruling alliances. However, in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP lost a seat to the Opposition Congress.

In the parliamentary seat of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJPs Gyaneshwar Patil was ahead of his Congress rival Rajnarayan Singh Purni.

Assembly by-elections were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. Of the 29, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with regional parties.

Assam: The ruling BJP and its allies looked set to win all the five assembly seats in the state. BJP candidates were leading in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra constituencies. All three candidates, Phanidhar Talukdar, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain, were elected to the assembly in the general elections in March-April this year on Opposition party tickets but subsequently resigned and joined the BJP.

In the other two seats of Gossaigaon and Tamulpur, BJP ally UPPL was ahead, according to data available with the poll panel.

Andhra Pradesh: The ruling YSR Congress Dasari Sudha, the widow of the late Venkata Subbaiah, the sitting legislator, was set to trounce the BJPs Panatala Suresh with a huge margin of more than 90,000 votes in what was being seen as a one-sided contest.

Bihar: It appeared to be one all for the ruling JD-U and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD in the state. While JD-Us Aman Bhushan Hajari looked set to win the Kusheshwar Asthan seat, RJDs Arun Kumar was poised for victory in Tarapur.

Haryana: INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead of his nearest rival, Gobind Kanda of the ruling BJP, in the Ellenabad assembly constituency.

Himachal Pradesh: The Opposition Congress was leading in all three assembly seats, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Arki and Fatehpur in the BJP-ruled hill state. The BJP had won from the Mandi Lok Sabha in seat 2019 and Jubbal-Kotkhai in 2017, while the Congress had previously bagged Arki and Fatehpur.

Karnataka: Congress candidate Srinivas Mane has won the Hanagal seat by a margin of 7,598 votes against BJP’s Shivaraja Sajjanar, while the BJPs Ramesh Bhusanur was leading in Sindagi.

Madhya Pradesh: The ruling BJPs Shishupal Singh Yadav in the Prithvipur assembly seat and Sulochana Rawat in Jobat (reserved) and the Congress Kalpana Verma in Raigaon in were ahead in the votes race.

Maharashtra: Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar was leading over BJPs Subhash Pirajirao Sabne in the Deglur (SC) Assembly bypoll.

Meghalaya: Ruling party NPP was poised to win the Rajabala assembly constituency with its candidate Md. Abdus Saleh ahead of the Congress Hashina Yashmin Mondal. The NPP was also ahead of the Congress in Mawryngkneng. In the third assembly seat of Mawphalang, the UDP was leading over the Congress, according to the Election Commission website.

Mizoram: The ruling Mizo National Fronts K Laldawngliana was poised to win the Tuirial assembly seat in Mizoram with over 39 per cent of the votes against his nearest opponent Laltlanmawia of the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM).

Rajasthan: The ruling Congress has won in Dhariawad assembly constituency, and has taken the lead in Vallabhnagar assembly constituency. In Vallabhnagar, Preeti Shaktawat was ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Partys Udailal Dangi.

Telangana: BJPs Eatala Rajender was leading over his nearest TRS rival Gellu Srinivas Yadav in the Huzurabad assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana.

