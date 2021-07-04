Bring in UP-like population control policy nationwide: VHP tells Centre

BJP-ruled UP and Assam have decided to bring in legislation to limit the benefits of state schemes only to those with two children or less.

Enthused by the population control policies of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Assam governments, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is back to its agenda of a uniform population control policy in the country.

Surendra Jain, VHP’s joint general secretary, told ThePrint that the Centre should bring in a national law to be followed by every religion and state in India.

The UP State Law Commission has started work on a draft legislation, which could propose to limit the benefits of state schemes only to those with two children or less.

The UP government has not made any announcement, but the law commission chief Justice (retd) Aditya Nath Mittal told ThePrint that they have begun the groundwork and discussions to prepare the draft bill.

Assam also plans a similar policy. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that his government would gradually implement the two-child norm for making available benefits under specific schemes funded by the state.

“The demographic imbalance in the country is a result of population explosion. Our sant samaj had passed a resolution three years ago. But, so far, states have not taken major action. We now hope that as Assam and Uttar Pradesh have initiated work on it, the Centre will also look into the matter,” Jain said.

“A common population policy is there in all good nations, so why can’t India have it too?” he asked.

“Population explosion is a major cause for concern in India which has the world’s second-largest population in the world. The demographic imbalance is increasing and in places which are Muslim-dominated, anti-national activities and crime rate are increasing. There is a need for a uniform policy which is followed by all religions. We will take it up with the government,” said national spokesperson of the VHP, Vinod Bansal.