Bombay Jayashri suffers aneurysm in UK; her condition ‘stable’ after surgery

Bombay Jayashri is "currently stable and recovering well" and requires rest for a couple of days, said a statement issued by the singer’s family

Well-known reputed Carnatic singer, Bombay Jayashri has reportedly suffered an aneurysm on Friday (march 24) in Liverpool in the UK and had to undergo a surgery, which was successful.

The singer is “currently stable and recovering well” and requires rest for a couple of days, said a statement issued by the singer’s family. An aneurysm occurs when part of an artery wall weakens, allowing it to abnormally balloon out or widen.

The 58-year old singer, who had returned to England for a tour after a decade, was scheduled to perform at a concert at London’s Tung auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, Unviersity of Liverpool today.

According to the news reports, she complained of a serious neck pain the previous night and did not leave her room the next day. Later, she was found lying unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. The family’s statement said that she received “timely medical intervention” thanks to the capable staff at the NHS and her accompanying artistes.

Advertisement

News reports suggested that the singer will be flown to Chennai once her vital parameters stabilise.

A Padma Shri recipient, Bombay Jayashri has sung in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Earlier this week, she was recently conferred the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi by Music Academy “for her melodic and meditative style of singing” besides “training underprivileged children in music and contributing through her art to social causes.”sm on Friday (march 24) in Liverpool in the UK and had to undergo a surgery, which was successful.