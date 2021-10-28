Bombay HC grants bail to Aryan Khan and two co-accused in drugs case

The NCB had arrested the three on October 3 following a raid at the international cruise terminal the previous day

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, more than 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

“All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said.

Also read: Our heart goes out to SRK, but let’s not be selective in our sympathies

Advertisement

The court granted bail after hearing Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Khan and A S G Anil Singh for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The Bench also heard Senior Advocate Amit Desai for Merchant and Advocate Kashiff Ali for Dhamecha.

Khan’s advocates sought permission to submit cash bail, to which the court refused and said surety is to be given.

Also read: Why Aryan Khan and Rhea drug cases are so similar in many ways

“I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Justice Sambre said.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Khan, who is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.