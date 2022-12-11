Bombay HC chief justice Dipankar Datta elevated to Supreme Court

With this, the number of judges in the top court will go up to 28. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, is 34.

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta was on Sunday elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Once he takes oath, the number of judges in the top court will go up to 28. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, is 34.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced Justice Datta’s elevation to the top court on Twitter.

In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, Justice Dipankar Datta has been appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

I extend my best wishes to him ! — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 11, 2022

Tenure till 2030

Born on February 9, 1965, Justice Datta turned 57 this year and will have a tenure till February 8, 2030, in the top court where the retirement age is 65.

His name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium then headed by Justice U U Lalit (now retired) in September last year.

Justice Datta was appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on April 19, 2020. He enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal on November 16, 1989 and appeared for several educational authorities and institutions including the University of Calcutta, West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. He had also served as a counsel for the Union of India. He was elevated as a permanent judge at Calcutta HC on June 22, 2006.

Justice Datta’s father, Salil Kumar Datta, was also a judge at the Calcutta HC and his brother-in-law, Amitava Roy is a former SC judge.

(With Agency inputs)