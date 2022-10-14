Bomb threat on Moscow-Delhi flight; plane lands safely at IGI airport

The flight arrived at the Delhi airport at 3:20 am. According to officials, the flight was checked and nothing was found. The aircraft was isolated due to security reasons.

An email warning of a bomb in a Delhi-bound flight from Moscow was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday (October 13) night, officials said.

Following the mail, security agencies were put on alert and airport security was increased.

The flight arrived at the Delhi airport at 3:20 am. According to officials, the flight was checked and nothing was found. The aircraft was isolated due to security reasons.

“There was a call at 11:15 pm about a bomb in the flight coming from Moscow to Terminal 3 (T3) at 3:20 tonight. Flight number SU232 landed on runway 29,” an official said.

A total of 386 passengers and 16 crew members were safely deboarded from the flight.

The matter is still under investigation.

Similar instances have occurred in the past. On September 10, a bomb threat call for a London-bound Air India flight was received at the IGI airport.

“We received a bomb threat call about a flight going to London. On Thursday night at 10.30 pm, a phone call came on the landline of Ranhola police station in Outer Delhi. The caller said that on the lines of 9/11 attacks in the US, an Air India flight to London would be blown up,” Delhi Police sources had said.