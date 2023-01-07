BJY not meant to project Rahul as PM for 2024: Congress

Chief Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh said it was “an ideological yatra” that is highlighting three areas of concern: economic inequality, social polarisation as well as political authoritarianism

The Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) has not been undertaken to project Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate in next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the party said on Saturday.

Chief Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh said it was “an ideological yatra” and it was highlighting three areas of concern: economic inequality, social polarisation as well as political authoritarianism.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: What led Ayodhya head priest to bless Rahul Gandhi

‘Ideological yatra’

Advertisement

“This Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra of which the main face is Rahul Gandhi. It is not one individual’s yatra,” Ramesh told reporters here.

The General Secretary in-charge of communications, Ramesh said the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir foot march, now passing through Karnal in Haryana, was not an election yatra.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi’s walkathon ignites ray of hope in Kashmir Valley

He said Gandhi had repeatedly raised three major issues during the journey that will culminate in Srinagar on January 30. These were economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

(With Agency inputs)