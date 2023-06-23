BJP won’t win any state election this year, says Rahul at Patna meet

India was witnessing a fight of ideologies of love vs hate, says Congress leader

All Opposition parties are going to defeat the BJP in next year’s general elections unitedly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, adding that the BJP cannot win in any state election this year too.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of working to “divide India and spread hate and violence”, Gandhi insisted that India was witnessing a fight of ideologies.

On one hand there was the Congress ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS had the ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology, he said.

“You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working for uniting the country and spreading love,” he said.

“That is why we have come to Bihar because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar.”

Opposition unity

The former Congress president added: “All opposition parties have come here (Patna) and together we are going to defeat the BJP.

“In Karnataka, the BJP leaders gave speeches and went everywhere but the result is there for you to see,” he said, referring to the May assembly elections which the BJP decisively lost to the Congress.

“As soon as the Congress stood united, the BJP disappeared in Karnataka.

“I am saying it from this stage that the BJP will be nowhere in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will win,” he said, referring to the states where assembly elections are due this year.