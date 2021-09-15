BJP-RSS members fake Hindus, use religion for benefits: Rahul Gandhi

It is important to understand the difference between the ideology of Congress and Mahatma Gandhi, and that of Savarkar and Nathuram Godse, says the Congress leader

Alleging that they use religion for their benefit and indulge in its dalali (brokerage), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has described the members of the BJP-RSS as “fake Hindus”.

Addressing the foundation day of the All-India Mahila Congress in New Delhi, Rahul said the ideology of the Congress is completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and that ‘only one of the two ideologies can rule the country’.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one’s goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said that while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation has diminished these powers.

Rahul said that as a Congress worker, he understands that he can compromise with other ideologies but not with that of the BJP and the RSS. He said that it is important to understand the difference between the ideology of the Congress and Mahatma Gandhi, and that of V.D. Savarkar and Nathuram Godse.

“In the last 100-200 years if anyone has understood the Hindu religion in the best way and made it his practise, it is Mahatma Gandhi. We believe in this and so do the BJP-RSS people. So, if Mahatma Gandhi understood the Hindu religion and spent his whole life understanding it, then why did the RSS ideology pump three bullets in his chest,” the Congress leader said.

Referring to Goddess Lakshmi as a power that helps one attain one’s goals and Goddess Durga as the power that protects, Rahul rhetorically asked that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation or bring the GST and the farm laws, if those powers were strengthened, and the Mahila Congress workers responded in negative.

Rahul also asked whether these powers were boosted by the Congress when it brought in policies such as MNREGA and RTI, and One Person, One Vote, and the workers responded in affirmative.

“They call themselves a Hindu party and in the whole country, they attack Lakshmi and Durga. Wherever they go, they kill Lakshmi or Durga and then say we are Hindus,” Rahul alleged. The former Congress chief also alleged that the RSS organization crushes ‘women power’, while the Congress organization gives it a platform.

“Narendra Modi and the RSS did not make a woman prime minister, the Congress did. So, for us be it a woman, man, Dalit, adivasi, he or she may be from Bengal, Haryana or Punjab, they are all one. We only see one thing whether the person gets scared or not, if he or she does not get scared, they are a Congressi, if they get scared then we have to make them into a Congressi,” he said.

Rahul alleged that the Modi government has taken the power of Goddess Durga and Goddess Lakshmi from the hands of farmers, labourers and the poor and has given it to a few people.

“Today in India, there are 10-15 people who have the power of Durga and Lakshmi, they are Modiji’s friends. Ask the poor, go to the houses of farmers, ask if they have money to celebrate Diwali, they will say they don’t have it,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader alleged that terms are dictated by the RSS-BJP to universities and he cannot even visit them.

“You have to tell the country that Narendra Modi has attacked the power that we call Lakshmi and the power that we call Durga,” he told Mahila Congress workers and leaders.

“Don’t fight by deploying hatred, hate is not our tool, love is our tool,” the former Congress chief asserted. “The day we show hatred, we would have gotten scared and would not be Congresspersons,” he added.

