BJP peddling ‘Hindutva’ under pretext of good governance: Prakash Ambedkar

Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dalit leader BR Ambedkar has said that the alleged attempts by the ruling BJP to replace the country’s secular values with a ‘Hindutva’ ideology a serious challenge for the country.

In an interview with a prominent national daily, Ambedkar, also the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) accused the right-wing parties, primarily the BJP, of twisting the very concept of ‘Hindutva’ for its own benefit and selling it to people in the name of good governance.

“There have been two streams in existence since the creation of the nation. One which pursues the Vedic religion. The other pursues saint tradition. Now, Vedic rituals have always been associated with the upper castes. Whereas, reforms ushered by saints have seen a large following amongst Dalits, tribals and a section within the OBCs. Now, the conflict between these two streams to gain supremacy (is going on),” Ambedkar said in an interview with a prominent daily.

“In the name of good governance, the Centre is pushing its own Hindutva which is neither inclusive nor based on equality. Now, these are traits that are gradually threatening the basic socio-political structure. The BJP government is endangering the secular and spiritual ethos of the country under the pretext of a newly-define nationalism,” he said.

Ambedkar said if the Indian society, which is already segregated into caste and class, continues to follow the ‘divisive’ path shown by these right-wing parties, would get polarised further along religious lines, delivering a jolt to the concept of secularism enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

“This is detrimental to the secular fabric of the nation. It also threatens the Indian Constitution, both in letter and spirit,” he said.