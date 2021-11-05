BJP MP’s car windshield broken as police and farmers clash

A group of farmers on Friday attacked BJP Rajya Sabha member Ram Chander Jangra as he arrived in Narnaund City, Hisar, Haryana, to inaugurate a dharmshala.

A car belonging to the MP was attacked and its windscreen was broken in a clash between police and farmers.

The farmers had reached the spot and waved black flags to mark their protest against the Centre’s ‘black’ laws. They also raised slogans against the BJP government. Heavy police security had been deployed, there were instances of skirmishes with the police as well. The police had barricaded the area heavily to stop the farmers but couldn’t control the huge crowd.

The farmers jostled their way into the event venue and raised slogans against the government and local administration.

The MP had faced a similar protest in Rohtak yesterday where he had gone to attend a Diwali programme at a cow shelter. His comments on the protesting farmers after the event seem to have triggered the protest in Hisar. He had called them “jobless alcoholics” and insisted that none of those protesting were farmers.

“There’s no opposition to the farm laws. Those protesting are jobless alcoholics from villages. They are bad elements who keep doing such things. The recent killing of an innocent man by some Nihangs at the Singhu border has exposed these bad elements to the people. They are not farmers, only bad elements who are being opposed even by common people now. I keep going to Delhi regularly and I see most tents are empty. This problem will be resolved very soon,” he can be seen telling reporters in a video clip that has been circulated by the farmers.