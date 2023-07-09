BJP introduces 10 new faces to national executive; Bandi Sanjay, Satish Punia among entrants

The party has made the changes in view of the Assembly polls in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana

The BJP on Saturday (July 8) nominated 10 party leaders, including many former state unit chiefs, to the organisation’s national executive.

A statement by the party said the new national executive members are Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Satish Punia and Sanjay Jaiswal, former BJP presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Bihar, respectively.

Suresh Kashyap, Vishnudeo Sai and Ashwani Sharma, who headed the party in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab, respectively, before being replaced by the incumbents, are among the other appointees.

Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik, former Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and Rajasthan leader Kirodi Lal Meena are other members, the party statement said.

Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are slated to go for assembly polls later this year.

Subhash Kannoth was also appointed the party’s general secretary in Kerala.

The party on Friday had announced the names of election-in-charges in four states which will go to polls. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi was appointed as the in-charge for Rajasthan while former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were chosen as co-in-charges.

Om Prakash Mathur was appointed as the election-in-charge of Chhattisgarh and will be aided by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Similarly, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was selected as the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh while Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be his co-in-charge.

For Telangana, the party has picked BJP MP Prakash Javadekar as the in-charge and Sunil Bansal as the co-in-charge.

