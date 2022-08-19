Bilkis Bano case convicts ‘are Brahmins, good people’: BJP MLA Raulji

The BJP MLA from Godhra, Gujarat, backed Bilkis Bano’s rapists and said it might have been someone's ill intention to corner and punish them. They had good conduct during their time in jail, he said

“They are good people, Brahmins. And Brahmins are known to have good ‘sanskaar’. It might have been someone’s ill intention to corner and punish them,” said BJP leader CK Raulji in response to the release of 11 men convicted for the rape of Bilkis Bano.

Raulji’s comments come amidst countrywide outrage over the men’s release by the Gujarat government, after 15 years.

Also read: Two BJP legislators on committee supporting remission of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

“I don’t know whether they committed any crime or not. But there has to be an intention of committing crime,” Raulji said during an interview with Mojo Story.

Advertisement

The convicts had good conduct during their time in jail, Raulji, the MLA, who represents Gujarat’s Godhra constituency, added.

TSR hits out at BJP

Y Satish Reddy, the social media convenor of Telangana’s ruling party, posted a tweet in response to Raulji’s statement.

Also Read: I am numb, says Bilkis Bano after release of gang rape, murder convicts

“’They are Brahmins, Men of Good Sanskaar. Their conduct in jail was good’: BJP MLA #CKRaulji. BJP now terms rapists as ‘Men of Good Sanskaar’. This is the lowest a party can ever stoop,” Reddy wrote.

“They are Brahmins, Men of Good Sanskaar. Their conduct in jail was good": BJP MLA #CKRaulji BJP now terms rapists as ‘Men of Good Sanskar’. This is the lowest a party can ever stoop! 🙏 @KTRTRS @pbhushan1 pic.twitter.com/iuOZ9JTbhh — YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 18, 2022

Raulji part of panel

Raulji who backed the men is one of the two BJP leaders who were part of the Gujarat government panel that unanimously decided to release the rapists after one of the convicts approached the Supreme Court seeking remission. The Supreme Court had passed the matter to the Gujarat state government.

Also read: Recalling Bilkis Bano: Horrifying rape and murder case that shook India

The Gujarat government in response to criticism said it considered the release plea as per a 1992 policy directed by the Supreme Court because that was in effect during the time of conviction in 2008.

Bilkis Bano

Bilkis Bano was 21, five months pregnant when she was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Seven members of Bano’s family were murdered including her 3-year-old daughter whose head was bashed with rocks. Bano has asked the Gujarat government to reverse its decision regarding the men’s release to ensure her family’s safety.