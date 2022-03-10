Sidhu, Channi, Amarinder trailing; Akhilesh, Yogi in the lead

Some expected names in the lead – and some heavyweights staring defeat in the face

Early trends from the five states show some expected names in the lead – and some heavyweights staring defeat in the face and a possible end of their political career. Here is how some of the prominent candidates are faring:

Trailing:

Pramod Sawant

The Goa chief minister is trailing the Congress’ Dharmesh Saglani in Sankahlim, by 446 votes.

Advertisement

Charanjit Singh Channi

The Punjab chief minister is trailing AAP candidates in both seats that he is contesting, Chamakur Sahib and Bhadaur.

Bhagwant Mann

The AAP’s chief ministerial candidate is leading from Punjab’s Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes. Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Punjab Congress chief is currently in third place in the prestigious Amritsar East seat. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia is in second place. AAP candidate Jeevanjyot Kaur is leading over her nearest rival Majithia by a margin of 590 votes.

Parkash Singh Badal

The SAD patriarch and sitting MLA is trailing behind his nearest AAP rival, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, by 1,416 votes in Lambi.

Sukhbir Singh Badal

The SAD chief is trailing the AAP candidate in Jalalabad. Jagdeep Kamboj is leading by a margin of 827 votes in the constituency in Fazilka district.

Amarinder Singh

In Patiala Urban, where Punjab Lok Congress chief and former CM Amarinder Singh is the sitting MLA, AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli is leading by 3,575 votes.

Leading:

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav has secured 7,298 votes so far while his nearest rival Union minister SP Singh Baghel has got 504 votes. Karhal seat is considered as a stronghold of the SP.