First-time MLA Bhupendra Patel is new Chief Minister of Gujarat

The new CM is from the Patidar community and a first-time MLA from Ghatlodiya seat, earlier held by Anandiben Patel.

The BJP in a surprise move announced Ghatlodiya MLA Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of Gujarat on Sunday, a day after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post along with his entire cabinet. The decision was taken at the party’s legislature party meeting in Gandhinagar in the afternoon.

Patel is a first-time MLA who has held the positions of president of Memnagar municipality in Ahmedabad, standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. He is a member of the Patidar community.

Gujarat: BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party pic.twitter.com/nXeYqh7yvm — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership: Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/E7xwc1FYGG — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

The party also appointed Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar as observers.

Guajarat deputy CM Nitin Patel had told reporters in Gandhinagar that the new man at the helm in the state “will have to be popular, strong, experienced, and one who is known and acceptable to all”.

