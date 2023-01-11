Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: Case against construction firm, 7 officials

Nagarjuna Construction Company has been named first accused, followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and an executive engineer are accused number 7 and 8 respectively

A mother and toddler were passing by the iron Metro pillar when it came crashing down, killing them in the process. Photo Credit: Twitter

A case has been filed against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its staff and two officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru, which left a woman and her toddler son dead on Tuesday (January 10).

NCC has been named the first accused (A1) in the case, followed by its officials. A BMRCL deputy chief engineer and executive engineer are A7 and A8 respectively, police sources said. The company was the contractor that was carrying out the work.

Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at Namma Metro construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

