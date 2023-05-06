Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III

Priyanka Mallick, the 29-year-old fashion designer, hopes that the king and the queen will wear the brooch and the dress respectively during the coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey in London

A young fashion designer from a Bengal village has designed a dress for Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III.

Priyanka Mallick, the 29-year-old fashion designer, hopes that the king and the queen will wear the brooch and the dress respectively during the coronation to be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

According to the fashion designer, who belongs to a village in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, she has designed a dress for British Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III and received a letter from the Royal family thanking her and inviting her to attend the coronation ceremony on Saturday (May 6).

It was an incredible feeling when she came to know that the queen and the king appreciated her designs of the dress and brooch, Mallick told PTI. “When I received the letter of appreciation, I was thrilled. One email or letter from Buckingham Palace means a lot more to me,” pointed out Mallick.

Mallick is a resident of Badinan village, some 12 km away from Singur railway station in Hooghly district. Though she has received the invitation to attend the coronation ceremony, she will not be there as her health would not permit her to do so, she said, adding her doctors had advised her not to step out of home as she is not well.

She, however, may attend the function that will be organised on the occasion by the British deputy high commission in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Mallick had approached the representatives of the Royal family earlier and expressed her wish to design a dress for the Queen. She sent the design, and they liked it, following which she got the letter of appreciation.

On the flip side, Mallick said, nobody from the village congratulated her on her achievement as, probably, they are not aware of what it is. Mallick, after completing her class XII from Singur Golapmohini Girls HS School, graduated in fashion design from Milan University in Italy through the online mode. She also completed her masters from there.

Mallik said her designs on the coronation special will be launched on the British government website also.

