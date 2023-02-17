BBC India’s income and profits not commensurate with operations: Income Tax dept

The IT survey on BBC's offices uncovered discrepancies and inconsistencies in transfer pricing documentation, as per the statement.

After a three-day survey of the BBC, Income Tax authorities released an official statement on Friday, stating that the income and profits reported by various entities within the organization in India do not match the scale of their operations.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued a statement without naming the media organisation and said that I-T teams unearthed crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital proof and documents.

Officials said the statement pertains to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

According to the statement, several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation were found during the survey.

The survey was launched on February 14 at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai and it ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night.

