BB Lal, ex-ASI chief who said there’s a temple under Babri Mosque dead; Modi pays tributes

BB Lal, who was the director general of ASI between 1968 and 1972, had found temple-like pillars during excavation at the Ayodhya site in the 1970s

Renowned archeologist Braj Basi Lal died, under whose leadership the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had unearthed the remnants of a temple on the site where the Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya, passed away on Saturday (September 10) at the age of 101.

Condoling his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him an “outstanding personality” who “deepened our connect with our rich past.”

“Shri BB Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connect with our rich past. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

His funeral was conducted in Delhi’s Lodhi crematorium.

“He was a tall figure and a veteran archaeologist. He was my teacher and mentored four generations. I met his family members to express my condolences. His son told me that he died on Saturday at 8.40 am in his home in Haus Khas,” former Additional Director General of ASI BR Mani told PTI.

Lal served as one of the youngest directors general of the ASI.

“The contribution of Padma Vibhushan Prof B B Lal in Archaeology is beyond measure. A doyen in his field, he devoted his entire 101-year life to the subject. He may be gone but his work lives on and will continue to teach and influence generations to come. Our homage to the great soul,” the ASI said in a tweet.