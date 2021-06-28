Battling COVID: Centre unleashes 8 new schemes to boost economy

Major announcements include a ₹ 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for the Covid-affected

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on June 28, announced eight new schemes to improve the country’s economy. The measures include boosting healthcare infrastructure, providing credit guarantee scheme and creating more job opportunities, among other things.

Major announcements include a ₹ 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for the Covid-affected and an additional ₹ 1.5 lakh crore under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme that was launched as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package last year.

The measures’ objectives are to counter the effects of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While the measures are welcome and target Covid sensitive sectors, most of the fiscal support is still below the line and in the form of loan guarantees, and not direct stimulus. Overall, amid various push and pull, there is a likelihood of fiscal slippage to the tune of around 0.5% from the initially budgeted 6.8%. Despite the slippage, the effective fiscal impulse will still be negative in FY22. Given the limited efficacy of monetary easing currently, continued countercyclical fiscal policy support—and avoiding a premature consolidation—remains crucial,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.

