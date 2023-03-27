Sushma Swaraj’s daughter makes political debut as Delhi BJP’s legal cell co-convener

Bansuri Swaraj is a lawyer with over 15 years of experience, and currently practices law in the Supreme Court

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, has entered active politics. She was appointed as co-convenor of the legal cell of Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Virendra Sachdeva, the newly appointed full-time state president of the Delhi BJP, has made his first appointment in the state unit by appointing Swaraj as co-convener of the legal cell. Sachdeva issued a letter on Friday, stating that Swaraj’s appointment would be effective immediately, and expressed his hope that she would strengthen the party in her new role.

Bansuri also expressed her gratitude in a tweet, thanking senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BL Santosh, and the Delhi BJP for the opportunity to serve as the state co-convenor of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell.

I am grateful to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji, @JPNadda ji, @blsanthosh ji, @Virend_Sachdeva ji, @BJP4Delhi and @BJP4India for giving me this opportunity to serve the party as the state co-convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi State Legal Cell. pic.twitter.com/ItS4to99hn — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) March 26, 2023

A lawyer with over 15 years of experience

Bansuri Swaraj, a lawyer with over 15 years of experience, currently practices law in the Supreme Court and has handled a variety of cases, including contracts, real estate, taxes, international business arbitrations, and criminal trials. Her legal career began after she enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2007, where she gained over 16 years of experience in the legal profession.

She graduated from the University of Warwick with a BA (Hons) in English Literature, before completing a law degree at BPP Law School in London. She then qualified as a barrister at Law and was called to the bar from the Inn of Inner Temple in London. Swaraj continued her studies by obtaining a Master’s degree at St Catherine’s College, University of Oxford.

In addition to maintaining her private practice, Swaraj has also been appointed as the Additional Advocate General for Haryana. She has previously assisted the BJP with legal concerns and is now formally granted the opportunity to serve the party more actively in her new role.

(With inputs from agencies)