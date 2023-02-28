Bank holidays in March 2023: Banks to remain closed for 12 days; full list here

However, on these days, online and net banking services will remain functional.

If you have important bank transactions lined up in March 2023, make sure you check the complete list of holidays to avoid any confusion and delay of your work.

As per the RBI holiday list, the banks will remain closed for 12 days in the month of March, though some of these holidays are region-specific.

All branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the holidays officially notified by the RBI. However, on these days, online and net banking services will remain functional.

The RBI has notified the following list of holidays. The cities mentioned along with the dates are the RBI regional offices and each city has a defined jurisdiction. Some have larger jurisdiction, like Guwahati, which has jurisdiction over several north eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya etc. The RBI has offices at 31 locations.

March 03 — Chapchar Kut (Aizawl, Mizoram)

March 05 — Sunday

March 07 — Holi/Holi (Second Day)/Holika Dahan/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra (Belapur, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ranchi and Srinagar regions)

March 08 — Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla)

March 09 — Holi (Patna)

March 11 — Second Saturday

March 12 — Sunday

March 19 — Sunday

March 22 — Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Bihar Divas/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/Telugu New Year’s Day/1st Navratra (Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad – Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna and Srinagar)

March 25 — Fourth Saturday

March 26 — Sunday

March 30 — Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain) (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad – Telangana, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Shimla).