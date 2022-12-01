Bank Holidays December 2022: Banks to remain closed for 14 days

Some holidays will be observed at all bank branches, throughout India, others will be local holidays

Banking operations will remain closed for certain days of December 2022, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list for December 2022. Online banking activities will, however, continue.

Some holidays will be observed at all bank branches, throughout India, others will be local holidays. Banks will remain closed for a total of 14 days, eight as per the RBI holiday list and the rest are weekends.

List of bank holidays for the month of December 2022:

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12

Goa Liberation Day: December 19

Christmas Festival: December 24

Christmas Celebration/Losoong/Namsoong: December 26

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday: December 29

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

New Year’s Eve: December 31

The second and fourth Saturday, Sunday will fall on:

Second Saturday: December 10

Sunday: December 4

Sunday: December 11

Sunday: December 18

Fourth Saturday: December 24

Sunday: December 25

Bank holidays vary from state-to-state. No all bank branches will remain closed for 14 days.