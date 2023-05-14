‘Atmanirbhar’ drive: 4th list of defence parts, subsystems gets indigenisation nod

These 928 components and subsystems will now only be procured from the domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered timeline of around 5.5 years

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) India, the defence ministry has approved a fresh list of 928 components and subsystems for indigenisation.

These will now only be procured from the domestic industry after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered timeline of around five and a half years.

It is the fourth such “positive indigenisation list (PIL)” comprising line replacement units, sub-systems and components used for various military platforms, equipment, and weapons.

‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence

The ministry on Sunday (May 14) said the aim of the move is in sync with the government’s overall aim to promote self-reliance in defence production.

“To promote ‘atmanirbharta’ in defence and minimise imports by defence public sector undertakings, the Ministry of Defence has approved fourth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units/sub-systems/spares and components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore,” the ministry stated.

The aim of the indigenisation list is also to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

Indigenisation lists

The ministry has set specific timelines for the import ban of the items, spanning from December 2023 to December 2028. This list is in continuation of the three similar PILs that were released in December 2021, March 2022, and August 2022.

“These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 (351+107+780) items which will be indigenised within the given timelines,” the ministry said. Of the 1,238 items, 310 have been indigenised so far, it said.

The items that have already been indigenised comprise 262 from the first PIL, 11 from the second, and 37 from the third, according to the ministry.

“The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under Make category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs,” the ministry said.

“In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions,” it said.

Rajnath Singh’s tweet

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Narendra Modi government is committed to indigenisation and ensuring self-reliance in the defence sector.

“Keeping this in mind, the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares and Components has been approved,” he wrote.

“The list includes high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore,” Singh added.

The ministry said DPSUs will soon initiate procurement action for these notified items.

Reducing reliance on imports

In the past few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production. India is one of the largest importers of arms globally.

According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around $130 billion in capital procurement over the next five years.

The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of $25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years, including an export target of $5 billion worth of military hardware.

