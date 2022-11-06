Assembly bypoll: BJP wins 3 seats; RJD, Uddhav Sena 1 each; tight contest in Munugode

The results of elections in seven assembly seats across six states will be declared today.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Neelam Devi on Sunday (November 6) won the Mokama Assembly seat in Bihar, defeating BJP’s Sonam Devi.

In other bypolls results, BJP candidate Aman Giri won the Gola Gokarannath Assembly bypolls (Lakhimpur Kheri seat) in Uttar Pradesh, defeating his nearest rival Vinay Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party by 34,298 votes and retaining the seat of his father and late BJP MLA late Arvind Giri whose death on September 6 necessitated the bypoll.

BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi took back Adampur seat in Haryana vacated by his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, with more than 16,000-vote margin.

The saffron party retained the Gopalganj Assembly seat in Bihar, beating the RJD in a by-poll that turned out to be a cliffhanger of a contest. BJP candidate Kusum Devi, wife MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polled 70,032 votes, while RJDs Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Mayawati’s BSP, often accused of being the BJPs “B team” by the RJD, finished third and fourth respectively, together accounting for more than 20,000 votes.

In Maharashtra, Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai.

In the Munugode bypoll in Telangana, K Chandrashekar’s Rao’s Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) is leading over the BJP candidate.

According to trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy has cumulatively polled 38,521 votes after six rounds, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 36,352 votes. Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi got only 12,025 votes.

The counting would be completed in 15 rounds.

In Odisha, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj expanded his lead to 6,755 votes over his BJD rival Abanti Das for Dhamnagar bypoll in Bhadrak district, Election Commission (EC) trends revealed.

According to the EC, Suraj secured 58,332 votes after the 13th round of counting, while Das bagged 51,577. Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 2,602 votes.

