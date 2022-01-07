Assam COVID crackdown: Rs 25,000 fine for hotels & malls allowing entry to unvaccinated

The state will also follow the Omicron treatment protocol for all COVID patients.

All people who test positive for COVID will be treated as suspected cases of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, and the unvaccinated will no longer be allowed in public places, the Assam government has declared as fresh infections surge across India.

“We suspect there are several Omicron cases in Assam but detection is taking time. Assam will now follow the Omicron treatment protocol for all COVID patients,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, reported NDTV.

In Assam, cases are doubling every two days and the peak is expected by January 20. The peak may be at 12,000 cases a day. So far, nine Omicron cases have been recorded in Assam – all of whom have recovered.

The state’s fresh rules will come into effect from Saturday, while night curfew has been extended by an hour and will begin at 10 pm instead of 11 pm and end at 6 am.

Advertisement

Also read: India mandates 7-day home quarantine for all international arrivals from Jan 11

Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, and malls will be fined Rs 25,000 for allowing entry of those who have not taken both doses of the COVID vaccine.

At government offices, employees who are not vaccinated won’t be allowed after January 15. They will be given leave without pay, according to the new rules.

Primary schools will be shut while a hybrid model for students of Classes 9 to 12 will be in force in which students will attend classes physically for three days, and online for the rest of the week.

Assam has logged 844 cases in the last 24 hours. Till last week, less than 200 cases were being registered in a day.