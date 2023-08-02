Ashoka University washes hands of research paper on 2019 polls after political row

The paper, titled ‘Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy’ and written by Assistant Professor of Economics Sabyasachi Das, has hinted at vote manipulation by the BJP in the 2019 polls

With a research paper by an Ashoka University faculty member stirring up a hornet’s nest, the private university in NCR has washed its hands of the controversy, saying the paper has neither completed peer review nor been published in an academic journal.

The paper in question, titled “Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy” and written by Assistant Professor of Economics Sabyasachi Das, has hinted at possible vote manipulation by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

What the paper says

Predictably, the paper sparked off a heated debate on social media, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeting that it was "hugely troubling" for "lovers of Indian democracy".

The abstract of the paper was posted on social media on Monday (July 31). It states that the “paper contributes to the discussion (on democratic backsliding) by documenting irregular patterns in the 2019 general election in India and identifying whether they are due to electoral manipulation or precise control, i.e., the incumbent party’s ability to precisely predict and affect win margins through campaigning”.

Das adds in the abstract, “I compile several new datasets and present evidence that is consistent with electoral manipulation in closely contested constituencies and is less supportive of the precise control hypothesis. Manipulation appears to take the form of targeted electoral discrimination against India’s largest minority group — Muslims, partly facilitated by weak monitoring by election observers. The results present a worrying development for the future of democracy.”

Predictably, the paper sparked off a heated debate on social media, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeting that it was “hugely troubling” for “lovers of Indian democracy”.

“If the Election Commission and/or the Government of India have answers available to refute these arguments, they should provide them in detail. The evidence presented does not lend itself to political attacks on a serious scholar. E.g. the discrepancy in vote tallies needs to be explained, since it can’t be wished away,” Tharoor posted.

Varsity’s position

In the wake of the debate, the university, which claims to focus on liberal education in Humanities, Social Sciences, and Natural Science, tweeted on Tuesday (August 1) that it was “dismayed by the speculation and debate” around the paper.

“…Ashoka University is focused on excellence in teaching and research across multiple disciplines, with a vision to build India’s finest university, create social impact and contribute to nation-building. The University encourages its 160-plus faculty to carry out research, but does not direct or approve specific research projects by individual faculty members,” its tweet added.

“Ashoka values research that is critically peer-reviewed and published in reputed journals. To the best of our knowledge, the paper in question has not yet completed a critical review process and has not been published in an academic journal,” ended the tweet.

Objection from BJP

It is fine to differ with the BJP on matters of policy but this is taking it too far…how can someone in the name of half-baked research discredit India's vibrant poll process? How can any University allow it? Answers needed- this is not good enough a response.

The varsity’s response, however, did not go down well with the ruling BJP. Party MP from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, said Ashoka University’s reply on the research paper was not “good enough”. “It is fine to differ with the BJP on matters of policy but this is taking it too far…how can someone in the name of half-baked research discredit India’s vibrant poll process? How can any University allow it? Answers needed- this is not good enough a response,” he tweeted.

West Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, too, said the varsity’s statement was “as bad as the paper, if not worse”. He tweeted, “The moot point is- the author is suggesting our election process is flawed- and he is saying it without any basis. We need to keep discussing this – how anti-India elements are discrediting our democratic framework.”