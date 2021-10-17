Army officer charged in woman colleague’s suicide in Pune

Days after a 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) at Pune in Maharashtra, police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against a Brigadier-rank officer.

The Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer was found hanging at her official accommodation on Wednesday with a dupatta around her neck, police had said.

“Following a complaint from her husband, we have registered an abetment of suicide case against a fellow officer of the rank of Brigadier. Further investigation is on,” said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 5), on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the woman officer.

Advertisement

Police had said the deceased woman officer had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce.