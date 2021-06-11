Are you joining Jitin Prasada in BJP camp? Pilot has this witty answer

Congress leader says BJP leader who made the suggestion ‘must have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday denied that he was planning to join his former colleague Jitin Prasada in the BJP’s camp – as suggested by a BJP member.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a former Congress member of 25 years’ standing who is now a BJP MP, was quoted as saying that she had spoken to Pilot and he would soon join the BJP.

“Rita Bahuguna Joshi has said she has spoken to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She doesn’t have the courage to speak to me,” Pilot told reporters who asked him to respond to Joshi’s remarks.

Advertisement

Also read: Jitin Prasada’s BJP entry signals party’s plan to play Brahmin card in UP polls

Prasada quit the Congress on Wednesday saying he no longer felt he could function or help people in that party. He described the BJP as the “only national party” in the country today. His decision has triggered speculation on which Congress leader would jump ship next.

Last year Pilot expressed his displeasure at the lack of action by the Congress over the issues raised by him against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The party set up a committee comprising KC Venugopal, the late Ahmed Patel and Ajay Maken to address the issues raised by Pilot. Pilot told the media earlier this week that the high command had failed to deliver on the promises that were made to him when he along with 18 Rajasthan MLAs returned to the party after a month-long drama.

The Congress has lost several senior leaders to the BJP in recent years, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the saffron party in March 2020.