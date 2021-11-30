Andhra Pradesh & Odisha likely to be hit by cyclone on December 4, says IMD

A low pressure seen over south Thailand and its neighbourhood on Tuesday (November 30) morning is likely to move into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours, said the IMD in a statement

The coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are likely to face a cyclonic storm on Saturday (December 4) morning, according to predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Further, the statement said that the low pressure is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2. It is then expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coasts around December 4 morning.

The Met office said that there will be “heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls” at isolated places over coastal Odisha and “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and north-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

It is likely that the northeastern states also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5 and 6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeastward movement of the remaining system during the same period, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Sunday put all district collectors on alert asking them to closely monitor the situation.