EC announces poll dates for 5 states; Covid safety a priority

The dates for the polls in the five states will be announced by the Election Commission (EC) at 3.30 pm today

Despite the looming threat of Omicron, which is causing a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has decided to go ahead with the state Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

The Commission said that ensuring safety during COVID is one of its main priorities.

On Friday (January 7), the EC’s top officials met with the Health Ministry in Delhi to discuss polling amid the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, said a PTI report. On Saturday, India reported 1.41 lakh cases, which is a significant 21 per cent jump in the number of cases from the day before. In these circumstances, it was discussed whether they should also increase the voting hours for people and to set up more booths to encourage social distancing.

Voicing its concern about the upcoming polls, the Uttarakhand High Court had asked the government if the people could vote online and if rallies could be held virtually. In any case, the state banned political rallies till January 16.

In the meeting, the necessity of all poll workers and voters to be double vaccinated was discussed. Neither the Centre or the EC were willing to take the onus of controlling the COVID situation in these poll-bound states. While the V K Paul of the country’s COVID task force said it is the responsibility of the EC to issue and monitor COVID safety guidelines during election rallies, the EC said their role only kicks in when the election dates are announced and the Model Code of Conduct comes into play.

Once the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, the ECI’s COVID-related restrictions, first drawn up in August 2020 ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, will also come into play. The rules include mandatory wearing of masks during the whole election process, from campaigning to casting of votes, holding rallies in identified grounds with social distancing measures in place, and reducing the number of people allowed in roadshows.

The EC however decided not to postpone the polls as suggested by the Allahabad High Court since all the political parties contesting in the UP elections requested that the elections be held with all the adequate COVID protocols in place.

Five states go to polls

In the five poll-bound states, four are ruled by the BJP. But the one that will be most crucial for the ruling party is the UP Assembly elections. Since the state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, this election is keenly viewed, as it is also seen as a barometer to measure the mood of the people towards the ruling political party at the Centre. The BJP is nervous as it faces a serious challenge from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

In Punjab, an embattled Congress will try to hang on to power despite facing a leadership crisis because of a very public fight between Navjot Sidhu and ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. After a lot of will he, won’t he, Amarinder Singh quit the post in a huff and set up his own party last year – the Punjab Lok Congress and decided to ally with the BJP.

In Goa, the BJP is battling an anti-incumbency wave. Besides having to deal with old rival Congress, the party faces challenges from the AAP and Trinamool Congress. The Congress and the AAP will be pitted against the BJP in Uttarakhand too, where the ruling party had to change chief ministers twice in less than six months.

In Manipur, the Congress which had bagged 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly the last time, could not form the government. The BJP outsmarted them by winning over three regional parties and assumed power. This time around, it remains to be seen how the ruling party will fare this time around?