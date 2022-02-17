Amid crisis, India lifts curbs on number of flights from Ukraine

With the Centre advising Indian citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that under its new rules any number of flights including chartered planes can be operated between the two countries

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has lifted all restrictions on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate travel of Indians from the eastern European nation, a senior official has said.

“Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to the rising tensions with Russia, India has advised its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine. The ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement. Any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries,” the official said on Thursday.

The development comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indians in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Kiev had said that many Indians had complained about the non-availability of flights to India.

The embassy, however, had assured Indians in Ukraine that more flights are being planned in the near future to meet the additional demand.

“The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India,” it had said in a statement.

The official said that carriers in India have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the MEA regarding the flight services.

Currently Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights between the two countries.

“To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by embassy as and when confirmed,” it had said.

On Tuesday, the embassy advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other’s territories subject to certain conditions.

Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries.

The scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March 23, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)