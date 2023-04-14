Ambedkar Jayanti: Modi, Murmu pay tributes to Dalit icon on 133rd birth anniversary

Members of the Opposition also attended an event to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 14) paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India’s Constitution, on his 133rd birth anniversary.

“He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society,” Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar’s life.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tributes to the Dalit icon.

“I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar,” she tweeted.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of #AmbedkarJayanti2023 pic.twitter.com/VtWQLsXXAJ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023



“A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra – Educate, organise & struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant,” she said.

Members of the Opposition attended an event to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar attended the event.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.#AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/1RVuRRmduV — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023



Born in 1891 in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.