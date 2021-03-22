Ambani bomb scare: Maharashtra ATS says Hiran murder case solved

The ATS DIG claim comes even as NIA is said to take over the case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has claimed it has solved the Mansukh Hiran murder case linked to the explosive-laden SUV that was found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

In an Instagram post, Shivdeep Lande, DIG, Maharashtra ATS, shared his picture on social media with a message in Hindi: “The mysterious Mansukh Hiran murder case solved… I salute my ATS officers and men who worked day and night and got results. This is one of the toughest cases in my career.”

The ATS claim comes a day after the Union Home Ministry said the Mansukh Hiran case would be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The ATS arrested two persons, Vinayak Shinde (51) and Naresh Gore (31), for their alleged involvement in the murder. Gore is a cricket bookie, while Shinde is a constable convicted in a 2006 case of abetment and assisting in the encounter of Lakhan Bhaiyya, an aide of Chhota Rajan.

The two were remanded in police custody by a Thane court on Sunday (March 21). Sachin Waze, the suspended assistant police inspector, is the key conspirator in the case. He has been named as the “wanted accused” in the remand application of Shinde and Gore.

ATS officials said they were yet to receive orders transferring the case to NIA.

An ATS source quoted by The Indian Express said both Gore and Shinde were arrested on the basis of technical evidence. Gore, a Kutch resident, procured eight SIM cards illegally from Gujarat and handed them to Shinde. Shinde acted as a mediator and handed the SIM cards to Waze, the Express said.

Shinde was reportedly in touch with Waze and would “help him in all his illegal activities”, read a press note issued by the ATS. A source said Shinde was often seen at the CIU office in the Mumbai commissionerate.

The ATS believes Shinde is also involved in planting gelatin sticks near the Ambani residence. It is also believed that Mansukh Hiran was eliminated following his reluctance to take the “burden” for planting the explosives.

Media reports have said Sachin Waze had worked in a team led by retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the legendary policeman whose life inspired the Bollywood action thriller, Ab Tak Chhappan.’

