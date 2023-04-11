All ‘anti-national forces’ have come together to fight against AAP: Kejriwal

The AAP’s ideology is based on three pillars -- die-hard honesty, patriotism and humanity. The aim of the party is to make India the number one country in the world, said the Delhi chief minister

Terming the AAP’s newly-acquired status of a national party in a short span of 10 years as “nothing less than a miracle”, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said all “anti-national forces” that want to halt the country’s progress are against the AAP.

Stating that the national party tag also brings with it a huge responsibility, Kejriwal urged people to join the AAP in order to make India the number one country in the world. “All anti-national forces that want to stop the progress of the country are against the AAP, but the almighty is with us,” said the Delhi chief minister in an address at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Also read: AAP gets national party status from EC; Trinamool, NCP, CPI lose tag

Kejriwal said, “The AAP’s ideology is based on three pillars — die-hard honesty, patriotism and humanity. The aim of the party is to make India the number one country in the world.” He thanked all those who contributed to the AAP’s growth and helped it achieve the national party status, and remembered his party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are currently lodged in jail.

Advertisement

‘Be ready for jail’



Kejriwal told the AAP volunteers to be prepared to go to jail if need be and said those who are scared of it should quit the party.

“The hope of crores of people of the country has now become faith in the Aam Aadmi Party. The public has given a huge responsibility, and with the blessings of the Lord, we will fulfill this responsibility with full honesty,” he said.

The Election Commission granted the national party recognition to the AAP on Monday. Kejriwal visited the party office to celebrate the feat with party leaders and workers.

(With Agency inputs)