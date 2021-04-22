All adults can register for vaccine from April 24. Here’s how

All people above the age of 18 can register for their COVID vaccine shot from Saturday (April 24).
Registrations for the latest round of inoculations, which will start on May 1, will open on the CoWin platform.
As India faces the world’s worst COVID surge, the government has opened vaccinations to all adults.
According to new regulations, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly for inoculations. The Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far – frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.
How to register on CoWIN website
- Go to the website, click on ‘Register’/‘Sign in Yourself’
- Enter your mobile number, click on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and click ‘Verify’
- On the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page, enter your details, including photo ID proof. Click on ‘Register’
- Once registered, choose ‘Click on Schedule’ to schedule an appointment
- Enter your pin code and hit ‘Search’. This should bring up the vaccination centres available in your pin code. Select the date and time and click on ‘Confirm’. You can add up to four people through one login