All adults can register for vaccine from April 24. Here’s how

Step-by-step guide to register for vaccination on CoWin website

All people above the age of 18 can register for their COVID vaccine shot from Saturday (April 24).

Registrations for the latest round of inoculations, which will start on May 1, will open on the CoWin platform.

As India faces the world’s worst COVID surge, the government has opened vaccinations to all adults.

According to new regulations, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly for inoculations. The Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far – frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

How to register on CoWIN website