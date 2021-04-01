AIMIM leader Asad Khan hacked to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad

AIMIM leader Asad Khan, who was hacked to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad, had a criminal past and the police suspect his brutal murder was a case of 'revenge killing'

In an alleged case of “revenge killing”, an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asad Khan was hacked to death in broad daylight on Thursday, while he was travelling on his two-wheeler on a busy road in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The area, Vattapally in Old City, Hyderabad, in which this local 40-year-old AIMIM leader was killed by a group of assailants, is considered to be the bastion of AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, said an India Today report.

The assailants, who had immediately fled the spot, have not been identified as yet, said the police, who also told the media that Khan’s criminal past may have led to his murder as they suspect it to be a case of “revenge killing”.

Asad Khan, who had several criminal cases against him, was even arrested once in a murder case. However, police investigations are on to collect evidence from CCTV footage in the area and arrest the assailants.

Quoting sources, the India Today report said that a group of assailants had intercepted Khan while he was riding a two-wheeler near a public hall on Shastripuram Road and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Khan was rushed to Osmania Hospital but he died before he reached the hospital.