After SC warning, Army to grant permanent commission to 11 women

The women had alleged that their applications for permanent commissioning had been rejected despite fulfilment of all criteria

The Indian Army on Friday (November 12) told the Supreme Court that it will grant permanent commission to 11 women who had moved the court over the issue.

The women had alleged that their applications for permanent commissioning had been rejected despite fulfilment of all criteria.

The court had earlier warned that army officials would be held in contempt for failing to grant permanent commission despite its ruling in a previous case.

After the SC’s warning, the Army said that a decision regarding the women officers will be taken at the earliest. The SC directed the Army to complete the process of granting permanent commission to the women officers by November 26.

Advertisement

The court said: “We appreciate the fair stand of the army authorities in putting to rest all issues raised by the Women SSCOs [short service commissioned officers].”

In February 2020 the SC had ordered the Centre to ensure that women officers are given permanent commission in the army, and added that the officers will now be eligible for command posting.

It had also asked the Centre to grant permanent commission within three months to all women officers in the army who opt for it.

Permanent Commission for women in junior batches has also commenced from December 2020, in which they are considered for PC in their 10th year of service.